NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares rose 7.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.69, approximately 255,374 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 153,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

