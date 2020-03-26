Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Up 6.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $58.42, 4,141,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,638,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

