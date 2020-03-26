Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $13.75 to $27.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pretium Resources traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.01, 4,260,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,628,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVG. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,357 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of -0.02.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

