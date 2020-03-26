Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Trading Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.27, approximately 926,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 807,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,048.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,898,172 shares of company stock valued at $39,065,962.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,736 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,963,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,663,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 634,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

