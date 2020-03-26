Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Trading 19.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares traded up 19.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $5.40, 279,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 471,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Specifically, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 18,050 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $86,098.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $462,301 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFLT shares. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $151.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 52,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.