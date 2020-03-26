Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Trading 14.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) shares traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.90, 169,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 167,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Specifically, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. Insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Catasys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATS. Zacks Investment Research raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catasys in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Catasys, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catasys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 278,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Catasys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Catasys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catasys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Catasys by 715.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.