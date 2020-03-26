Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Up 1.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.62, 25,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 712,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Specifically, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.60.

The firm has a market cap of $137.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.