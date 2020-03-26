SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) rose 7.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $50.66, approximately 76,813 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,424,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

