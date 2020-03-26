YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 700 to GBX 610. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. YouGov traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 491 ($6.46), with a volume of 16333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.59).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 649.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 601.60. The company has a market cap of $546.89 million and a P/E ratio of 38.48.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

