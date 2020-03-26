CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Up 13.5% After Insider Buying Activity

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price shot up 13.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $12.81, 100,759 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,354,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Specifically, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 11,758 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude acquired 5,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,758 shares of company stock worth $527,898. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.