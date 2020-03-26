Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Up 11% After Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price was up 11% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.48, approximately 8,379,658 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 28,847,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.