Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $1.60. Century Casinos shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 3,685,115 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Peter Hoetzinger acquired 250,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

