First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Shares Up 11.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $17.39, 7,620 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 329,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Specifically, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $115,875.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $2,949,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

