Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Trading 2.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares traded up 2.4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.13, 12,885 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 610,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Specifically, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 77,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $160,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 70,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $139,877.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 244,416 shares of company stock worth $493,341 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

