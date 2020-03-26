LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.85, approximately 89,448 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,763,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,006,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 1,629,899 shares in the last quarter. TT International boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,898,000 after buying an additional 1,616,907 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 1,557,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,052,000 after buying an additional 997,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

