Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €175.58 ($204.16).

Volkswagen stock opened at €109.82 ($127.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €143.64 and a 200 day moving average of €164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

