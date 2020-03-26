JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €525.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €615.00 ($715.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €575.07 ($668.69).

EPA KER opened at €472.10 ($548.95) on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €500.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €519.18.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (EPA:KER)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Volkswagen PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group
Volkswagen PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €525.00 Price Target for Kering
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €525.00 Price Target for Kering
National Bank Financial Lowers People Price Target to C$10.00
National Bank Financial Lowers People Price Target to C$10.00
National Bank Financial Lowers Filo Mining to Sector Perform
National Bank Financial Lowers Filo Mining to Sector Perform
Oncimmune Holdings PLC Insider Meinhard Schmidt Buys 18,000 Shares
Oncimmune Holdings PLC Insider Meinhard Schmidt Buys 18,000 Shares
Victoria PLC Insider Andrew Harrison Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock
Victoria PLC Insider Andrew Harrison Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report