JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €525.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €666.00 ($774.42) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €615.00 ($715.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €440.00 ($511.63) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €575.07 ($668.69).

EPA KER opened at €472.10 ($548.95) on Monday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €500.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €519.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

