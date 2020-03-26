National Bank Financial Lowers People (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$10.00

People (CVE:PEO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEO. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get People alerts:

CVE:PEO opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. People has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.00. The firm has a market cap of $452.94 million and a P/E ratio of -116.94.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.