National Bank Financial Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$4.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.