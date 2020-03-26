Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Insider Meinhard Schmidt Buys 18,000 Shares

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Meinhard Schmidt acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($11,602.21).

LON:ONC opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

