Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Andrew Harrison Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) insider Andrew Harrison acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($38,595.11).

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 150 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The company has a market cap of $188.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54. Victoria PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.75.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Victoria in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective for the company.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

