TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider David Watson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) insider David Watson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £78,500 ($103,262.30).
TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 497.83 ($6.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 445.75.
