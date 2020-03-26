TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider David Watson Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) insider David Watson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £78,500 ($103,262.30).

TR Property Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 497.83 ($6.55). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 445.75.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

