UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Insider Paul Le Page Buys 67,800 Shares of Stock

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) insider Paul Le Page bought 67,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £29,832 ($39,242.30).

UKML stock opened at GBX 42.70 ($0.56) on Thursday. UK Mortgages Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.55 ($1.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.79.

About UK Mortgages

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

