UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) Insider Paul Le Page Buys 67,800 Shares of Stock

UK Mortgages Ltd (LON:UKML) insider Paul Le Page bought 67,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £29,832 ($39,242.30).
UKML stock opened at GBX 42.70 ($0.56) on Thursday. UK Mortgages Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.55 ($1.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 67.79.
About UK Mortgages
