Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Purchases 1,089 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,241 ($29.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,626.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,638.44. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectris plc will post 17118.0003617 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 43.20 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Spectris to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on Spectris in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,649.55 ($34.85).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

