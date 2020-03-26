McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) Insider Angus Porter Buys 75,000 Shares

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) insider Angus Porter acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).
Shares of MCLS opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.68. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71.
McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that McColl’s Retail Group PLC will post 2238.9998953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
