McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) Insider Angus Porter Buys 75,000 Shares

McColl’s Retail Group PLC (LON:MCLS) insider Angus Porter acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Shares of MCLS opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.68. McColl’s Retail Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.26 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.60 ($1.15). The firm has a market cap of $27.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.71.

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 5.55 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.25 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that McColl’s Retail Group PLC will post 2238.9998953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

