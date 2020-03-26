Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) Insider Tove Feld Acquires 20,000 Shares

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) insider Tove Feld acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £24,400 ($32,096.82).

LON:TRIG opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.53) on Thursday. Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.20 ($1.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

