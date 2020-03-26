Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Acquires £2,675.10 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,675.10 ($3,518.94).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

On Wednesday, February 26th, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 438 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 610 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.80 ($3,514.60).

On Friday, January 31st, Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 445 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 601 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.45 ($3,518.09).

LON:OXB opened at GBX 550 ($7.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 587.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 593.57. Oxford BioMedica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OXB shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.