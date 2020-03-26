Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) Insider John Edward Hallam Buys 10,000 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) insider John Edward Hallam acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £11,100 ($14,601.42).

John Edward Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, John Edward Hallam acquired 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £16,400 ($21,573.27).

Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176 ($2.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.49. The company has a market cap of $252.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

