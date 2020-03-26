Insider Buying: Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) insider Mike Cope purchased 35,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £18,550 ($24,401.47).

Shares of LON TRB opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.38. Tribal Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The company has a market cap of $108.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

