Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) Insider Jeremy Whitley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($24,072.61).

LON:PCGH opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.79. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.77 ($3.29).

About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

