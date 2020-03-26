Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) Insider Jeremy Whitley Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC (LON:PCGH) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($24,072.61).
LON:PCGH opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.79. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.77 ($3.29).
About Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trst
