New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.80

Headlines about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NBEV has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on New Age Beverages from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 322.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

