Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.50

News headlines about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a coverage optimism score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Virgin Australia’s score:

OTCMKTS VBHLF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Virgin Australia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Virgin Australia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

