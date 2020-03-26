Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Maple Gold Mines earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE:MGM opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. Maple Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

