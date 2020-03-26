National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Getting Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ NSEC opened at $14.00 on Thursday. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,708.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,372.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,162 shares of company stock worth $272,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

