Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.08

Media headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a daily sentiment score of -2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EADSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Sunday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $66.24 on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

