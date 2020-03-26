Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

Media stories about Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lundin Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. Lundin Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lundin Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

