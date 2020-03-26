First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -2.14

News articles about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news impact score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FLIC stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

