BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -3.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected BAE Systems’ analysis:

Several research firms have commented on BA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 703.50 ($9.25).

BA stock opened at GBX 523.60 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 591.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 581.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

