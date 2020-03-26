Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Community Health Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CYH opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

