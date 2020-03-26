Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$51.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIF. TD Securities upgraded Exchange Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income stock opened at C$19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.69. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 89.53%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.