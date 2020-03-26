Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$4.00 by Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$4.00 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.82.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.1945374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.