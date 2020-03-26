Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$14.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.49. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.97, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,487,623.06. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,682.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.