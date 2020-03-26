Scotiabank Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$46.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.29.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$38.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.79. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$25.14 and a 52-week high of C$48.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.8724573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

