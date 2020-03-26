Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altagas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.90.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$12.82 on Wednesday. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

