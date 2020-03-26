Trip.com Group Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trip.com Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCOM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

