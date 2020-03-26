Hersha Hospitality Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.19.

NYSE:HT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,874.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 112,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,993. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

