Wedbush Comments on Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $256.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $12,736,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.