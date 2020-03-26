Northcoast Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Copart in a report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

