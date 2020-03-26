Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDGE. TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $370.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.14. Bridge Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDGE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

