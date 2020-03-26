Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.15.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc Reduced by Analyst
